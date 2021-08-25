Paul Heyman On Why Stephanie McMahon Is His Favorite Person To Do Promo With, His Role As Roman Reigns’ Manager

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Paul Heyman discussed why Stephanie McMahon is his favorite person to do a promo with, his role as Roman Reigns’ manager and much more. You can read his comments below.

Paul Heyman on why Stephanie McMahon is his favorite person to have a promo segment with: “She is very real out there. She is authentic and whether she knows what you’re going to say, or not know what you’re going to say, she is three steps ahead at all times. So, if you’re not four steps ahead, you’re playing catch up with her. She’s so invested in the character. Just the little nuances that she does. The way that she can stare you down and hold back the smile but the smile starts to break through. She’s a very underrated performer and an interesting, intriguing, and challenging person to stand across the ring with microphones in your hand. It can go different ways really quickly with Stephanie.”

On if there are any promos he’d like to take back and his drive to be the best manager he can be for Roman Reigns: “I can’t stand watching myself even with the early run with Roman. Here’s the thing, this is the highest level I can be. I consider this more accountability, more responsibility, a bigger platform, a bigger job than when I was the executive director of Raw. If you brought me back last August and put the Universal and WWE Championships on me — not that I’d be a good champion because I wouldn’t be — it wouldn’t be as big as what I’m doing with Roman. This is the biggest thing I can do. I am attached to the hip of the undisputed number one superstar in not only WWE, but all of sports entertainment. I’m working with him, I assure you, as much behind the scenes as I do on camera. This is a legit, professional, collaborative effort. I only want this gig as long as I’m the man for it. As long as I’m the best for it. If there is someone who comes along that would serve Roman Reigns better, serve the character Roman Reigns better, serve the marketing of Roman Reigns better, serve the intellectual property of Roman Reigns better, serve WWE better in this capacity, I want them to have the gig.

“I don’t ever want to be second best at anything, I just don’t…..this, I can do, and I dare say I do it better than anybody else. I have redefined the medium from manager to advocate to special counsel. That may be me drinking my own kool-aid, but it tastes good at the moment. I’m challenged every day to be even better. Long story even longer, if my promo tomorrow is not better than my promo today and my promo two days from now isn’t better than my promo tomorrow, I’m not progressing, I’m not getting better, throw me out the door and get rid of me. It’s time for me to go. The whole point is to be better tomorrow. You need to get better and better and better. Someone else wants this gig. A lot of people want this gig. If you don’t want this gig, you are out of your frickin’ mind because this is the gig to have. This is the gig. I have to defend it, and I’m defending it passionately every single time.”

