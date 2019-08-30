Paul Heyman Rumored to be Supporter Backstage for Bobby Roode

– Has the “Glorious” one found an “advocate” backstage in WWE? This week’s edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a backstage update on Bobby Roode coming off his pairing with Dolph Ziggler on Raw this week. On Monday’s showh, Dolph Ziggler and Roode won a Tag Team Turmoil Match to earn a tag team title shot against Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions.

According to the Observer Newsletter, Roode picking up the win in the tag team gauntlet match was done as a way to showcase Roode and give him some momentum again after he had not been doing much in WWE for quite some time. Additionally, Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman is said to be a proponent of Roode backstage in WWE.

Roode had not been doing much since his tag team with Chad Gable was split up, and he reinvented himself as “Glorious” Bobby Roode last April.