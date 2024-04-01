Paul Heyman Talks Changing WWE With Roman Reigns By Pursuing Greatness

Paul Heyman spoke with Uproxx for a new interview where he discussed his pairing with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Here are the highlights:

On their goal for the future: “It’s an uncompromising pursuit of relevancy and greatness together at the same time, at all costs. We’re going to propel this industry into the future and innovate and do things that have never been done before while respecting the past. That level of respect for the culture, of the roads paved before us, and the desire to pave new roads that others will follow is unlike anyone I’ve ever met.”

On the secret formula to their success: “The discussion that we always have is if we can watch ourselves from a televised show a month ago and we can stand watching that, we haven’t improved enough. We haven’t grown. That’s the level of growth that Roman Reigns wants,” declared “The Wiseman.” “And I love that. I’ve always felt that way. I’ve always wanted to push, push, further and further to disrupt. And then to disrupt the disruption. The goal is to be better tomorrow than you are today, and better two days from now than you are tomorrow, and this biography captures that. You see how much we crave going after a level of greatness that is yet to be achieved.”