WWE News: Lana Wants To Do More Acting, The Soul Rebels Perform Triple H’s Theme, Paul Heyman Taunts Roman Reigns With a Flashback Photo

– Paul Heyman tweeted the following “#FlashbackFriday” photo today to taunt Roman Reigns ahead of his WrestleMania 34 match with Brock Lesnar…

Today's #FlashbackFriday is from 1989, which is so long ago I was not yet an #Advocate. I was still a "manager." The team I managed? @WWERomanReigns' uncles (Samu and Fatu aka @TheREALRIKISHI). Learned a lot about Samoan Family Dynasty, culture, mind set, strategy. Hmmmmm…….. pic.twitter.com/yVqudKja34 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 30, 2018

– Lana has a role in the “Other Versions of You” indie movie that premieres on May 9th at the Nashville Film Festival. She spoke with HollywoodLife.com, noting that she wants to focus on her acting career…

“I am really excited because I just worked on a independent movie called Other Versions Of You,” she said. “And it is actually premiering at the Nashville Film Festival. I believe that is May 9th so I am really excited about that and it will be hitting other festivals as well. I love story telling and I love entertaining so, if it comes in any shape or form like, of course I would love to do more movies and TV shows. But, I love being with WWE and I love story telling and that is what I want to do for the rest of my life.”

– Here is the Bourbon Street brass band Soul Rebels, performing Triple H’s theme…