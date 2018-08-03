Quantcast

 

WWE News: Paul Heyman Teaching At Performance Center, Brian Christopher Special Airing Tomorrow, WWE Network Pick of the Week

August 3, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Paul Heyman

– Paul Heyman is at the WWE Performance Center teaching wrestlers how to talk to a crowd.

– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week comes from Elias, who chooses his own documentary.

– A tribute to Brian Christopher will air on CW30 in Memphis tomorrow as a special episode of Classic Memphis Wrestling. Meanwhile, Jerry Lawler commented on Lawler’s funeral, which happened today.

