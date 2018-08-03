WWE News: Paul Heyman Teaching At Performance Center, Brian Christopher Special Airing Tomorrow, WWE Network Pick of the Week

– Paul Heyman is at the WWE Performance Center teaching wrestlers how to talk to a crowd.

– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week comes from Elias, who chooses his own documentary.

– A tribute to Brian Christopher will air on CW30 in Memphis tomorrow as a special episode of Classic Memphis Wrestling. Meanwhile, Jerry Lawler commented on Lawler’s funeral, which happened today.

About to begin the toughest day of my life…saying goodbye to my son, Brian. pic.twitter.com/0dTExLT45y — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) August 3, 2018