Paul Heyman Teases A Match Between Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura

During today’s episode of Talking Smack (via Wrestling Inc, Paul Heyman spoke to guest Shinsuke Nakamura and teased that the King of Strong Style could face Universal Champion Roman Reigns down the line.

He said: “Nakamura, does it [excite you] just to think that one day, we may actually do King Nakamura against ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns.”

Nakamura asked Heyman to give his word it would happen and they shook. Heyman replied: “[I] promise, my King. Your kingdom is in good hands, sir. I shall send your regards to our Tribal Chief.”

Later on, he also spoke about the Usos reuniting against the Street Profits next week. He added: “Jey Uso has been making history as the main event on SmackDown since he became the right-hand man to Roman Reigns. He is a single star that has now reduced himself to the tag team commodity with his brother who has yet to fall in line. But he will, sooner or later.”

411 will have a report on Talking Smack later today.