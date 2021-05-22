wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Teases A Match Between Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura
During today’s episode of Talking Smack (via Wrestling Inc, Paul Heyman spoke to guest Shinsuke Nakamura and teased that the King of Strong Style could face Universal Champion Roman Reigns down the line.
He said: “Nakamura, does it [excite you] just to think that one day, we may actually do King Nakamura against ‘The Tribal Chief’ Roman Reigns.”
Nakamura asked Heyman to give his word it would happen and they shook. Heyman replied: “[I] promise, my King. Your kingdom is in good hands, sir. I shall send your regards to our Tribal Chief.”
Later on, he also spoke about the Usos reuniting against the Street Profits next week. He added: “Jey Uso has been making history as the main event on SmackDown since he became the right-hand man to Roman Reigns. He is a single star that has now reduced himself to the tag team commodity with his brother who has yet to fall in line. But he will, sooner or later.”
411 will have a report on Talking Smack later today.
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Plan To Create Two Separate Brands After WCW Purchase, Buff Bagwell’s Run In WWE
- Backstage Rumor on Velveteen Dream Having ‘Behavioral Issues’
- Katarina Waters Recalls Frustrations With Storylines In WWE, Talks Progress Of Women’s Wrestling
- WWE Artist Calls Velveteen Dream The ‘Most Unprofessional Person’ In Wrestling