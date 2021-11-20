Paul Heyman Teases Getting Involved Again for WWE SmackDown Dark Main Event (Video)

– After last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown went off the air, Paul Heyman was at it again for the post-show dark main event. The match featured the team of The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos) facing the team of Drew McIntyre and The New Day.

Some post-show footage shows Heyman removing his jacket and making it look like he was about to get into the ring. He then got on the microphone and cut a promo on the faces in the ring and the fans chanting “ECW!” Paul Heyman stated, “I want you to know right now, I am the Jew in Jiu-Jitsu! And when I get into this ring, I will show you why ECW is dead, and I wish the same for each and every single one of you!”

However, Heyman put his jacket back on and did not get into the ring this time. You can see that off-air footage for SmackDown below: