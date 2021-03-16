Paul Heyman On The Rock Wanting WrestleMania Match With Roman Reigns, Other Crossover Stars Showing Interest

In a recent interview with Give Me Sport, Paul Heyman discussed The Rock wanting to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, Reigns being the main attraction in WWE, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Paul Heyman on The Rock wanting a WrestleMania match with Roman Reigns: “If I could show you one day’s worth of text messages, emails and calls that come into my phone from some of the biggest superstars in sports and entertainment on this planet, it would blow your mind. Crossover celebrities in their prime would love to step into a WrestleMania ring with Roman Reigns. It’s not just Dwayne Johnson. The Rock is just one of many. Top stars in many sports are yearning for the publicity, the notoriety, fame, legacy and money of main eventing WrestleMania with Roman Reigns.”

On Reigns being the main attraction in WWE: “It would sound like I’m bragging and I don’t feel the need to embellish the reputation that Roman Reigns is building at this moment with his groundbreaking performances every single week. It would just be me name-dropping and from my perspective, there’s not a name I can deliver to you that’s as impressive as the central character in WWE’s modern-day presentation – Roman Reigns. He’s the star. He’s the be-all and end-all. He’s the attraction for WrestleMania. Roman Reigns vs fill in the blank.”