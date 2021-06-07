Paul Heyman Shares His Picks For Most Underrated Wrestlers On The Mic In WWE

The Street Profits have already become triple crown champions in the WWE tag team division, capturing the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown tag titles since joining the company back in 2016. However, Paul Heyman thinks there’s more greatness to come for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

During a recent virtual Q&A with High Spots, Heyman was asked about the most underrated superstars on the mic in WWE, and the special counsel to Roman Reigns chose The Street Profits (via Fightful):

“The Street Profits. They get a lot of credit for being great promos, I don’t think they’ve even scratched the surface of how great they are yet. Both of them. The rhythm between the two of them is just magic.”

Heyman has reportedly been a big advocate for Dawkins and Ford in WWE, with Ford mentioning in an interview last year that Heyman took the duo under his wing when they debuted on the main roster.