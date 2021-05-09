Paul Heyman Thinks John Cena Loved The Hostile Reaction He Got At ECW One Night Stand 2006

In an interview with Metro, Paul Heyman spoke about the hostile reaction that John Cena got at ECW One Night Stand 2006, and said he believes Cena loved it. Cena was defending the WWE title against Rob Van Dam at the event, and the crowd hated Cena so much they threatened to riot if he won. Here are highlights:

On the reaction Cena got at ECW One Night Stand: “John Cena feeds off of the interaction with a live audience like very few people on the face of the planet in history ever have, ever could, ever would, or ever have the ability to generate that level of passion from a live crowd. ‘I think John Cena, to this day, loved every single micro moment of it.”

On working with Cena: “Anybody that says that they wouldn’t cherish the opportunity to work with John Cena on any level is a fool.”

On the atmosphere of the One Night Stand shows: “Everybody talks about the atmosphere of Rob Van Dam versus John Cena at the 2006 show, or The Sandman’s entrance at the 2005 show, or the atmosphere of the entire night at the 2005 show. I’m happy the memories of those two shows are so vivid to so many people – and I will use the word “and” instead of “but”. And I would add to that statement – we did this every night in ECW. That was the atmosphere every night in ECW. Rob Van Dam tore the house down with whatever opponent was in the ring with him on a nightly basis for five years in ECW. So, while many people are so enthralled with the memories of ECW One Night Stand 2005 and especially the Rob Van Dam, John Cena title match from 2006, this was every night of our lives for seven years. ‘This was what we did, this was the product that we presented. This was truly ECW.”