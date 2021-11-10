Paul Heyman Thinks It’s Time for Big E to Break Away From The New Day

– Speaking to the ESPR podcast, Paul Heyman, special counsel to Roman Reigns, discussed Reigns’ scheduled opponent for WWE Survivor Series 2021, WWE Champion Big E. According to Heyman, it’s time for Big E to break away from The New Day. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Paul Heyman on The New Day: “We don’t really have any issues with the New Day, we all like the New Day, they are fantastic, they just don’t understand their place at the table and their place is to be subservient to the Bloodline. King Woods needs to understand that it’s nice to be a king, but that doesn’t make you a Tribal Chief. Unless King Woods understands that and falls in line, he will be welcome on the Island of Relevancy.”

Heyman on if Big E will corner Xavier Woods against Roman Reigns on SmackDown: “If Big E has the balls to show up on SmackDown and he’d like a preview of the ass kicking he’s going to get at Survivor Series, he’s welcome to show up. Kofi got taken out by the Usos. If I’m Big E, I would not adhere to these grand boundaries — he’s on Raw and we’re on SmackDown and he can’t show up — If I’m Big E, I show up at the Norfolk Scope and I try to do something about the fact that Kofi got smashed by the Usos. Then again, I’m not Big E, I’m a highly intelligent man with a great deal of street smarts. I don’t know if Big E is. If he is, he’ll show up. If he’s not, he’ll find out at Survivor Series the smashing he’s going to get at the hands of Roman Reigns.”

His thoughts on Big E needing to break away from The New Day: “I was very complimentary towards Big E and I still am. Big E needs to break away from The New Day the same way Roman Reigns broke away from the Shield. Roman Reigns became such a megastar that the Shield could not contain Roman Reigns’ stardom any further. Big E needs to take that same approach regarding King Woods and Kofi Kingston and the New Day. Big E is WWE Champion. When you think about the responsibility and obligation and accountability of being WWE Champion, we’re talking Bruno Sammartino, Superstar Billy Graham, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, Triple H, these are the names whose legacies are now carried on the back of Big E. He has to stop being concerned with the New Day. That’s what I’ve tried to explain to him on Talking Smack. When he takes an individualistic approach and understands his role, he will be a supremely dominant WWE Champion, second in WWE only to the Tribal Chief and Universal Champion Roman Reigns.”

Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Xavier Woods on Friday, Nov. 12 on SmackDown. Heyman’s client will then face Big E in a non-title match at Survivor Series 2021 on Nov. 21.