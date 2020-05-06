Paul Heyman Told The Street Profits To Be Themselves When They Joined RAW

In an interview with TalkSport, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) spoke about how Paul Heyman helped them when they arrived on RAW, by basically telling them to be themselves. Here are highlights:

Ford on Paul Heyman: “Yeah, Paul’s that guy. He has a mind like any other. He knows exactly what works, what doesn’t work. He knows what things to carve, he just knows the ins and outs of everything, and if you didn’t already know, he’s the advocate for possibly, arguably, one of the greatest superstars of all-time in Brock Lesnar.”

Dawkins on how Heyman helped them: “He’s one of the guys who as soon as we got up there, he was like ‘ay, ya’ll be ya’ll. We brought you up here for a reason, ya’ll be ya’ll. Don’t do anything else, just be the Street Profits. Do what the Street Profits would usually do. This is just like NXT for you’. And we’re like ‘alright, cool!’ He gave us the keys and we ran with it. Everybody plays a hand in it, but it just essentially came down to ‘do what you normally do’ and they trusted us enough to be able to do it. And when we look back, honestly, any time we began to teeter and not really be like the Street Profits a little bit, he’d be like ‘woah, woah, woah! Remember, you’re the Street Profits, keep that same energy’. I think everyone plays a part in the things that we’ve done but at the end of the day it comes down to us putting on show in front of the camera and making everybody happy.”

Ford on Bianca Belair’s debut on the main roster: “For the most part, it’s a day-by-day thing. It’s one of those things where the situation happens and you pretty much get tasked to go with it. I think the confusion in it is ‘do we have a say in it?’ and whatnot, but it just more made sense for the important moment that happened at WrestleMania. I just thank god I was fortunate enough for it to happen. With my wife, my brother by my side, tag team champions, WrestleMania – just amazing it all happened at the same time, man.”