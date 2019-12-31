Paul Heyman Trends After RAW Wedding Angle, Segment Does Well On Youtube

Last night’s episode of RAW featured the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, which was ruined by both Rusev andLiv Morgan. The latter claimed that she was a former lover of Lana. The entire segment drew a negative reaction from fans on social media. As a result, RAW executive director Paul Heyman trended, because he was blamed for it.

Negative reaction or not, the segment did very well for WWE on Youtube. It currently has 2,081,415 views. Meanwhile, the post-show segment of Lana throwing a fit while Liv and Rusev mock her, which was taped after RAW went off the air, has 1,530,795 views. By comparison, the video of Randy Orton faking an injury against AJ Styles has 1,483,124 and the brawl between Seth Rollins & AOP vs. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens has 678,894 views. he backstage segment with Owens and Rollins leaving the arena has 445,836 views.