wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Trends After RAW Wedding Angle, Segment Does Well On Youtube
Last night’s episode of RAW featured the wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley, which was ruined by both Rusev andLiv Morgan. The latter claimed that she was a former lover of Lana. The entire segment drew a negative reaction from fans on social media. As a result, RAW executive director Paul Heyman trended, because he was blamed for it.
Negative reaction or not, the segment did very well for WWE on Youtube. It currently has 2,081,415 views. Meanwhile, the post-show segment of Lana throwing a fit while Liv and Rusev mock her, which was taped after RAW went off the air, has 1,530,795 views. By comparison, the video of Randy Orton faking an injury against AJ Styles has 1,483,124 and the brawl between Seth Rollins & AOP vs. Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens has 678,894 views. he backstage segment with Owens and Rollins leaving the arena has 445,836 views.
More Trending Stories
- Bobby Lashley Reveals the Hate He’s Received Over His Angle With Lana, Why He’s Glad to Have Thick Skin, Praises the Work of Rusev
- Raw Off-Air Video Shows Lana Throwing a Fit, Identities of Lashley’s Ex-Wife and Lana’s Ex-Husband from Wedding Angle (Video)
- Frank Mir on Why His Opinion of Brock Lesnar Changed, Why He Wants a Third Fight Lesnar, How He Viewed Lesnar for Their First UFC Fight
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Being Confronted By Hootie of Hootie & The Blowfish Over His Treatment of Ric Flair