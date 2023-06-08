Paul Heyman Recalls Vince McMahon Hating Brock Lesnar’s ‘Next Big Thing’ Moniker

Brock Lesnar got his WWE career started as the “Next Big Thing,” but Paul Heyman says Vince McMahon initially hated the nickname. Heyman spoke on Tetragrammaton with Rick Rubin about Lesnar’s start in WWE and how he spoke up for Lesnar to McMahon when his booking wasn’t clicking to start, which led to his taking over Lesnar’s producing. He also noted that McMahon didn’t like the nickname and thought fans would “vomit all over” the name, though he changed his mind after it caught on. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On what he told McMahon about Lesnar: “I think he’s ‘The Next Big Thing’ and I think we are screwing this up.”

On the Next Big Thing nickname: “[Vince said], ‘That’s terrible. Why would you call him that?'”

On the nickname getting over: “It had caught on, and people in production meetings were saying ‘next big thing, next big thing, Brock Lesnar’s the next big thing.’ JR’s written on his notes ‘Brock Lesnar’s the next big thing,’ and Vince started to realize ‘maybe this is catchier than I thought it was.'”