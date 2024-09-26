Paul Heyman Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Shane To Stab Him During Creative Dispute

During the Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon (via Fightful), Paul Heyman recalled seeing Vince McMahon tell his son Shane to stab him in the heart as the two were having a creative dispute.

He said: “Most definitive moment I’ve seen between Vince and Shane was a creative argument that happened one night. Shane had an idea that he really believed in, and Vince totally disagreed with it. With most things that happen with Vince, once they start to escalate, they escalate really fast. Vince finally turned to Shane, and he said, ‘Not while I’m alive.’ Vince, who was eating something, took his knife and handed it to Shane. He said, ‘Right there [points to heart]. Come on. Right there. If you want this so bad, stick the dagger right here. That’s what you’re going to have to do to make that decision. If you don’t stick the dagger right here, then I’ll know you’re not man enough to do it, and I have to take that into consideration as well. Or you can buy me out, the way I bought out my father. If I don’t get out of your way be prepared to get rid of me the way I would have had to get rid of my father when he wasn’t doing things my way at all.“