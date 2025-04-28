wrestling / News
Various News: Paul Heyman Appears In Viral TikTok, Anthony Bowens Shares Old Clip Of Father
– Paul Heyman has gone viral with a new TikTok video featuring model Daniella Chavez. Seth Rollins’ new ally was featured in a TikTok posted by Chavez, which you can check out below.
As of this writing, the clip has 285,000 likes and 22,100 shares.
@daniellachaveztop #paulheyman #wwe #wrestlemania @WWE ♬ original sound – Anabeeeellaaaaa
– Anthony Bowens’ father also went viral. Bowens rewteeted a clip of his dad Sandy from a Barstool Sports video looking at hocky fight tape traders from the 1980s. Bowens wrote:
“Lmao my dad is going viral”
He added in a second post:
“My dad is truly one of a kind. I can’t believe someone found and posted this haha. The Godfather of hockey fights is still going strong and doing his thing”
Lmao my dad is going viral https://t.co/tOODQsFxRP
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) April 27, 2025
My dad is truly one of a kind. I can’t believe someone found and posted this haha. The Godfather of hockey fights is still going strong and doing his thing https://t.co/BIb3a799zW
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 2, 2022
