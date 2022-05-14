WWE News: Paul Heyman Comments on Viral Video of Roman Reigns Impersonation, Raquel Rodriguez Trends on Twitter

A video has been making the rounds of four four Nigerian fans impersonating The Bloodline’s entrance, and Paul Heyman took to social media to comment. As you can see below, actor/comedian Chukwudike Akuwudike’s brother shared a video to TikTok of the four siblings doing the Smackdown stable’s entrance. Heyman made note of the video and shared it on Twitter, writing:

“Imitation is the highest form of infringement!”

You can see the video below, as well as Akuwudike’s response:

WWE Paul heyman just recognized My brothers 😭😭😭🌎🇳🇬 https://t.co/AIyIR0YVab — D I K E H ❗️ (@iamdikeh) May 14, 2022

– Speaking of Twitter, Raquel Rodriguez was trending following her match with Ronda Rousey on tonight’s Smackdown. Rodriguez accepted an open challenge fromo Rousey for the Smackdown Women’s Championship and gave the champion a very competitive bout before being beaten via roll-up. You can see clips from the match below: