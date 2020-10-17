Paul Heyman Warns Jey Uso ‘There Will be Consequences’ for Breaking Roman Reigns’ Heart

– Paul Heyman issued a message on his Twitter account earlier today, warning Jey Uso that “there will be consequences” for causing Roman Reigns to feel “heartbreak.” You can read his tweet below:

Heyman tweeted, “The main Roman Reigns is feeling is called ‘heartbreak.’ Jey Uso has broken the heart of a man who feeds the entire family. This is not going to end well. #HIAC 10/25/20. There will be consequences!”