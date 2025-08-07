– During an interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, Paul Heyman discussed the WWE return of Brock Lesnar, noting that he wasn’t sure if Lesnar would even be willing to come back to wrestling. Heyman explained that Lesnar was content with where his life is right now, and he wasn’t sure if Lesnar would want to return. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Paul Heyman on being unsure if Brock Lesnar was willing to return to WWE: “I didn’t know if he was ever willing. He came to a point where he was very accepting of, this is my life now, I’m going to raise my daughter to be a NCAA division one champion that she is. I’m going to raise my sons to be the best hockey players that anybody has ever seen. I’m going to be a devoted husband to my wife. I’m going to enjoy the time that I have on his planet. He was accepting of what his future was. He was in a very good place.”

On how he was more surprised when Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012: “That’s when someone usually throws your curveball and says, ‘Hey, want to completely change your life now?’ I think I was more surprised when he actually went back in 2012. I was more surprised when I went back in 2012. I was more surprised when CM Punk came back. With Brock, the bridge was never burned. He never bad-mouthed, he never gave an interview. The company never bad-mouthed him. The situation is what the situation is but I could never write it off. I just thought, too much time will pass and he’s going to be off doing whatever he wants to do in life and when the door opens, he’ll just sit there and say, ‘Eh.'”

Brock Lesnar recently made a shocking return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025 on Sunday. At Night 2, where he attacked John Cena to close out the show. As previously noted, Heyman explained that he respected the decision to bring back Lesnar, responding to criticism of the decision, stating, “If there are critics of it, get over it, he’s here. He’s going to be here and you ain’t gonna be able to cancel him.”