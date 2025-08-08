Paul Heyman Wasn’t Surprised By Goldberg’s Issues With His Final Match

Paul Heyman says he was not surprised to learn that Goldberg had criticisms about how his final match played out. The WWE Hall of Famer battled Gunther on last month’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and expressed issues with the way the match was built, his farewell speech being cut off and more. Heyman was a guest on The Ariel Helwani Show and was asked about Goldberg’s comments.

“It’s Bill,” Heyman said (per Fightful). “Bill Goldberg had very, very high expectations for WWE. In Bill Goldberg’s mind, they weren’t met.”

He continued, “I’m not gonna sit here and tell you Bill Goldberg was wrong. I’m not going to tell you WWE was wrong. I’m going to tell you this is how Goldberg felt and he’s not shy in letting people know how he feels. I’m not surprised. It’s Bill. This is how he feels, and he’s going to let you know about it.”

While Goldberg wasn’t happy with elements of the match, he did praise both Gunther as his opponent and Triple H with helping make the bout happen.