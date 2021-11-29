wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Weighs In On Match Between Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews At Wrestlecade
November 29, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews had a match at Wrestlecade this past Saturday night in in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Matthews sent out a photo of the match and messaged Paul Heyman on Twitter, saying he would “be proud.”
Heyman replied: “Great talent will always find a way to showcase their abilities. I am, indeed, quite proud, and never let “promotional boundaries” limit that and those who inspire my admiration.”
