Paul Heyman Weighs In On Match Between Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews At Wrestlecade

November 29, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Malakai Black vs. Buddy Matthews WrestleCade SuperShow

As we previously reported, Malakai Black and Buddy Matthews had a match at Wrestlecade this past Saturday night in in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Matthews sent out a photo of the match and messaged Paul Heyman on Twitter, saying he would “be proud.”

Heyman replied: “Great talent will always find a way to showcase their abilities. I am, indeed, quite proud, and never let “promotional boundaries” limit that and those who inspire my admiration.

