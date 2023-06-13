Paul Heyman on Why He Considers John Cena a Real-Life Hero

– During a recent interview with Tetragrammaton, WWE talent Paul Heyman discussed his admiration for WWE Superstar John Cena, the period where Roman Reigns had to take a hiatus from WWE to treat his leukemia, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Paul Heyman on Roman Reigns taking a hiatus from WWE to treat his reoccurrence of leukemia: “Nobody knew how sick he [Reigns] was. I mean, they the thought was he had a handle on this. They thought this is treatable. They thought he’ll be back, but you’re talking about a very unpredictable affliction that can take a wrong turn real fast and next thing you know, the world and his family are suffering without him. So I mean, nobody knew.”

On how that period changed Reigns: “It gave him a greater appreciation of life. I’m sure it gave him a greater appreciation of one’s own mortality. I’m sure it gave him a greater appreciation of the blessings that he has.”

Paul Heyman on John Cena: “John Cena to me is a real life hero. He’s a superhero. When I become a grandparent one day, if I’m asked what my grandchildren should watch, or read comic books or whatever, it will not be watch Superman, or Batman, or Spider-Man, or the Incredible Hulk. You want to see a superhero? Go see what John Cena did with his life outside of the ring. That man’s a superhero. I don’t have the words to convey the admiration I have for John Cena as a human being.”