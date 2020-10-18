Paul Heyman on Why He Was Removed As Head of Raw Creative, Relationship With Vince McMahon

Paul Heyman’s exit from the Executive Director position of Raw drew a lot of headlines, but Heyman himself was totally fine with it. Heyman spoke with Ariel Helwani for a new interview and discussed why Vince McMahon replaced him with Bruce Prichard, consolidating the Raw and Smackdown creative teams in June. Highlights from the discussion and the full video are below:

On being removed from the Executive Director of Raw position: “It is because I served at the pleasure of the Chairman, Vince McMahon. And there came a day when I was no longer at the pleasure of the Chairman, Vince McMahon. When I took the role of Executive Director, I made an agreement with Vince McMahon. ‘I want this job as long as every morning Vince McMahon woke up, he said, ‘Thank God’ — or whatever deity he subscribes to — ‘Paul Heyman is looking after the store on Raw.’ And the day that Vince McMahon didn’t wake up and feel that way, I didn’t want the job anymore. I’ve been in a similar role when Vince was not happy with me and it’s a miserable existence. And I didn’t want it. And apparently on that day on that given time and given moment, Vince didn’t wake up that morning thanking whatever deity he subscribes to that Paul Heyman was in charge of Raw.”

On his relationship with McMahon since: “We left with a smile, a handshake, and a hug, and absolutely no harsh feelings. And actually, better feelings about each other because of the way that it ended because it’s ended miserably before. And proof positive of that is that on the quarter earnings call when asked about Paul Heyman, Vince McMahon didn’t say, ‘Eh, we needed a new vision.’ ‘Eh, we needed someone else.’ ‘Eh, he ran his course. He was great but we had to go with this other person. Vince McMahon’s only comment was, ‘I thought Paul Heyman did a,’ whatever adjective he used, ‘great job,’ or ‘fantastic job, creatively.’ So it was time. My run in terms of serving at the pleasure of the Chairman was up, and then this opportunity presented itself both for me, for Roman and for WWE and we all jumped on it.”

