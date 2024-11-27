Paul Heyman Won’t Say Whether or Not He’s Talked With Brock Lesnar About WWE Return

In an interview with CBS Sports (via Fightful), Paul Heyman was asked about if he’s talked with Brock Lesnar about a WWE return and noted he wasn’t going to answer the question. He said he would not violate the privacy of Lesnar by revealing if they’ve even had talks.

He said: “It’s funny, when people ask me about that, and it’s the same answer I would have given in 2002 or 2009 when he was the UFC Heavyweight Champion and people would see me in the background of his training camps or fights. When it comes to Brock Lesnar, Brock Lesnar doesn’t like to be discussed about anything about his life that is off-camera. If I do speak to Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private. If I don’t speak with Brock Lesnar, he would want that to be private. Number one, I would never want to violate his wish of privacy. Number two, I would fear for a human being that would want to violate the feeling of privacy that would be desired by Brock Lesnar. Based on both love and appreciation for the man, and a healthy dose of absolute fear of the man, I will neither confirm nor deny my knowledge of even the existence of a species on this planet that carries the name Brock Lesnar. I don’t really put any thought into that at this time because it’s not a subject that is going to resolve itself by Survivor Series or by the end of the year, therefore it is not on the radar of things to address.“