Paul Heyman Was Working Backstage at Monday’s Raw

According to Fightful via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul Heyman was backstage at Monday’s Raw, and worked on the Lashley vs. Reigns opening segment as well as Lashley’s promo segment. This is because it is all part of setting up Lesnar’s next challenger. Heyman is not officially on the writing team, but he is instead taking a role similar to what he did during the Goldberg vs. Lesnar feud. Lashley and Heyman were close dating back to WWE developmental, and Heyman always praised Lashley during his MMA career.