Paul Heyman Is Interested in Delivering a Better Product to the WWE Audience, Applauds Matt Riddle for Calling Out Brock Lesnar

– ComicBook.com recently spoke to the Advocate for Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman. During the interview, Heyman appeared to express interest in taking a more active creative role in WWE or at least in helping to deliver a better product to the WWE audience. You can check out some highlights below.

Paul Heyman on if he’d take a more active creative role with WWE: “I have interest in anything that serves the product and whether that’s performing with Brock Lesnar, or producing Brock Lesnar, or working with Ronda Rousey, or any of the new talents that are about to explode in 2019 and 2020. I serve at the pleasure of the WWE audience and so that every one knows I’m not just paying lip services with that statement. Please note, I didn’t give the politically correct, public relations statement of ‘I serve at the pleasure of the WWE Universe.’ I meant what I said, I serve at the behest and the pleasure of the WWE audience. Anything that I can do to deliver to them a better product, a more forward thinking presentation, a more innovative approach to what WWE and or sports entertainment should be in 2020, 2021, 2022 etc., moving forward, that’s what I’m interested in being involved in.”

Paul Heyman on Matt Riddle trying to challenge Brock Lesnar: “I think Matt Riddle is a very smart man because he knows Brock Lesnar’s the biggest box office attraction in WWE and Matt Riddle is looking to pick a fight and make a lot of money with Brock Lesnar … Brock Lesnar is the biggest box office attraction that could walk between these two universes, not only today, but in history. I applaud Matt Riddle and everyone else for calling out Brock Lesnar’s name because if you called out anybody else’s you’re automatically starting at second best.”