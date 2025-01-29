Paul Heyman Says WWE Is Driving Pop Culture Now, ‘No Longer a Boutique Industry’

Paul Heyman believes that WWE is a driving force in pop culture as seen by its Raw’s move to Netflix. Heyman spoke with Variety promoting the reveal of WWE 2K25’s details and cover, and you can see some highlights below:

On The Bloodline having their own cover for WWE 2K25: “It’s truly a reaffirming moment for The Bloodline and the members within The Bloodline that Roman Reigns and I are on the cover of this video game. It’s a mainstream acknowledgement of the contributions to the entire sports entertainment industry by the Tribal Chief and his Wiseman. It’s a huge step into the mainstream. It’s an encapsulation of this moment in time in which the disruption of the entire industry by Roman Reigns is hereby acknowledged.”

On Raw’s move to Netflix: “We’re no longer a boutique industry. “We’re not on the fringe. We’re driving pop culture now, and with the fact that Roman Reigns is the undisputed top box office attraction, the number one star in the entire industry, and his Wiseman, are driving these cultural phenomenon, I would suggest the youth of this world is in very good hands right now.”