Paul Heyman On What WWE Fans Will Be Talking About After Wrestlemania Weekend

During an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show (via Wrestling Inc), Paul Heyman said he believes people will be talking about tonight’s Wrestlemania 41 main event over everything else that happens this weekend. The match will see Heyman in the corner of CM Punk, who faces both Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Heyman said: “[People will be talking about] the trajectory to WrestleMania 42 and how Paul Heyman fits into that equation as well.“