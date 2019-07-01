Paul Heyman Says General Managers in WWE Are ‘Played Out’, Describes How He Likes to Write Storylines

Paul Heyman recently told Inside the Rodes during one of their live shows that he believes the General Manager role in WWE is “played out.” He also talked about how he likes to write storylines in a long-term way.

On the GM role being “played out”: “The role of the General Manager is played out, I don’t want to do it, because it’s been going on for 20 years. And whether you’re the hero General Manager or the villain General Manager, it’s enough. I don’t know many people really turn on WWE or any form of sports entertainment to see how a match is made. The show has become too much of, ‘Here’s the story behind the show that you’re watching.’ And I think sometimes people just want to see the show. I think sometimes people just want to understand who the characters are and see the characters pitted against each other in compelling situations or riveting storylines that have nothing to do with the corporate structure that orders the matches because the General Manager needs to sign the contract. It’s too much.”

On how he likes to write storylines: “The way that I like to write things is very long-term. I want to know where I’m going. I’ve never written the first page of the story and then figured it out along the way. I always write the end first. It’s just my training and it’s just the way I see things. Here’s the finish, here’s what we’re going to do next year at WrestleMania, here’s how we close WrestleMania, now here’s how we get there.”

