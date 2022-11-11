wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Explains What He Likes About WWE’s New Creative Direction
Paul Heyman appeared recently on WWE’s After The Bell and discussed what he approves of in the company’s recent creative choices (via Wrestling Inc). As a former writer and executive, Heyman shared his thoughts on the on-screen character dynamics that contribute to interesting performances, citing his current affiliation with The Bloodline as evidence. You can read a quick highlight from Heyman and listen to the full episode below.
On what he sees as the best ingredients for entertaining productions: “New superstars, new talents, new personas, new characters to mix in with those that we care about. Sami Zayn in the Bloodline, a perfect example of a catalyst that has now revealed multiple layers of the different personas within The Bloodline.”
