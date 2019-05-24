wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Sends A Warning To Seth Rollins And Kofi Kingston
May 24, 2019
– Paul Heyman issued a warning to the Universal and WWE Champions.
Memo to @WWERollins and / or @TrueKofi (or perhaps even @HEELZiggler): Good Evening Gentlemen. My client and I have been considering all options. Here's the one thing that's absolutely positively GUARANTEED: @BrockLesnar is in control. That's not a prediction. That's a spoiler! pic.twitter.com/bogm8zC4yt
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 24, 2019
– AJ Styles introduces the new WWE Championship Collection of collectible figures from Hero Collector
– Former WWE and TNA star “The Pope” Elijah Burke turns 41 today.
