Paul Heyman Says WWE’s Women’s Roster Is Strongest In Wrestling History

During an appearance at Bloomberg’s Power Players New York (via Fightful), Paul Heyman praised the women’s roster in WWE and called it the greatest female roster in the history of professional wrestling.

When asked how WWE can bring in more female fans, he said: “I let the product speak for itself. We have in WWE right now, what is the equivalent to when the Williams [Venus Williams and Serena Williams] sisters came onto the tennis court. We have the greatest female roster in the history of this industry and they’re not just there for sex and appeal. They are there because women in the WWE right now are the best. Ronda Rousey came to WWE to display her athletic skills. While doing it, she got a chance to also display her own persona as a character. When Ronda Rousey, who is to MMA what the Williams sisters were to tennis, comes to WWE to do that, it speaks volumes of what we’re doing. The women here are not only magnificant athletes, they have acting chops as well. You won’t find that anywhere else. You either find great actresses or great athletes. Here, you find the marriage of them both.“