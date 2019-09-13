– Actor and stuntman Paul Lazenby spoke to Wrestling INC about working with Chris Jericho when he was young and more. Highlights are below.

On Training With Lance Storm: “I had a unique experience as I go way back and I actually trained at the Hart Brothers Academy and Lance Storm with Chris Jericho as his assistant were the instructors and they were just rounding out their own rookie years. Lance always had a tremendous mind for the business and Chris always had great instincts and I got a better education out of those two rookie guys than I would have gotten out of established guys who might have been going through the motions.”

On Jericho In AEW: “I think WWE has needed competition for a long time. The whole industry suffers if there’s only one giant and no one breathing down their neck – both pro wrestling and MMA. I think AEW really needs Chris and he’s a guy with a great vision and can practically see around corners. He keeps people guessing and constantly reinvents himself. I think the whole company will benefit from having a guy with that mindset at the forefront of their company. If I were involved in AEW, I would do whatever I had to to keep Chris happy and keep him onboard. As a fledgling company still trying to find its feet, no one can help them more than Chris Jericho.”