Paul Levesque Says WWE Wasn’t Involved with The Iron Claw but He’s Excited to See It

Speaking recently with Greg & The Morning Buzz, Paul “Triple H” Levesque responded to a question about WWE’s involvement with the upcoming wrestling film The Iron Claw (via Fightful). Levesque explained that WWE was approached about a possible promotion and screening but was unable to work out a deal due to the company’s heavy schedule at the time. He expressed his anticipation to see the film himself, citing positive reviews he’s heard about the project. You can find a highlight from Levesque and listen to the full podcast below.

On WWE working with The Iron Claw: “We did not. They came to us recently, looking to do some promotion with us, and they were trying to screen it for us a few weeks ago and we had an international tour going on and a PLE in Saudi, we couldn’t make it work. I’m excited to see it. I’ve heard it’s very good. I listen to Michael Hayes complain to me all the time about how they made a movie with him in it and he never signed off on it or agreed to be in the movie. That’s his point of view. It’s an amazing moment in the industry, that whole thing and the fascination of it. For me, I hope they don’t dwell…there is so much positive in our business in so many ways and yet, a lot of times, no different than anything else in life, people to want to focus on negative moments. It’s a tragedy, the family. I just hope that it’s done well. I heard it is. I heard it’s done in a way that is not negative, not a downer, but just tells you about the perils of that stuff. If it’s done in that manner, I think it’s great. If it’s just a sensationalized hatchet job on a tragedy in a family that could have been surrounding a lot of different businesses, I hope it’s not that.”