Paul London Announced For MLW Battle Riot VII

Paul London is set to be part of MLW Battle Riot VII. MLW announced on Monday that London has joined the field of 40 for the Battle Riot match, which takes place at the event of the same name on April 5th.

The full announcement reads:

Paul London will RIOT in LA April 5

Can the Intrepid Traveler Make History?

MLW today announced Paul London has entered the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT match at MLW Battle RIOT VII on Saturday, April 5 at Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, CA and presented live on YouTube.

Paul London has traveled the world, thrilled audiences, and built a legacy inside the ring. But on April 5, the Intrepid Traveler embarks on a new journey—his first-ever Battle RIOT—with a chance to achieve something that has eluded him his entire career: winning a World Heavyweight Championship.

Since making his long-awaited return to MLW last August, competing in the league for the first time since 2003, London has been on a wild ride of friendships, rivalries, and unforgettable moments. But along the way, he’s also found new enemies—most notably, the Rogue Horsemen. Now, London must contend with 39 combatants in one match but the riches of surviving and being the last man standing would be the realization of a lifelong dream.

London’s fluid, dynamic style makes him a unique threat in a match like Battle RIOT. With 40 combatants, pinfalls, submissions, and over-the-top eliminations all in play, his speed, creativity, and experience could be his greatest weapons. But with chaos at every turn, London will need to rely on every trick in his playbook to survive.

He’s won championships. He’s fought the best. But one prize has always been just out of reach: a World Heavyweight Title. Could April 5 be Paul London’s night? If the stars align, could the Intrepid Traveler celebrate into the wee hours of the night with the biggest win of his career?

Find out when MLW’s Battle RIOT takes over Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!