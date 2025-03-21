Paul London Knows He Can’t Trust Anyone At MLW Battle Riot VII

Paul London is part of the 40-man titular match at MLW Battle Riot VII, and he knows that even his friends could eliminate him. London spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds about the match and used a couple of pop culture landmarks in his analogy of how he can’t trust anyone.

“You’re with people you know, friends, on this quest,” London began. “You have to know that greed can get to any one of them at any moment. Maybe I clear the ring, [Kevin] Nash style. Super possible. Maybe it’s just me and [Paul Walter Hauser]. He comes down and I’m like, ’Let’s hold fort back-to-back. We’re like Crocket and Tubbs. I’m Crocket. We clear house, Miami Vice style.”

He continued, “But I have to know that I can’t trust even my own partner. He could turn into Sean Bean and want to take the whole thing for himself. I don’t blame him. I could turn into Sean Bean. I could turn into Smeagol. Who knows. It should be the precious riot. There is only one ring!”

The show takes place on April 5th in Los Angeles, with the MLW WOrld Championship on the line in the Battle Riot match.