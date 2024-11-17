Paul London Is Happy To Be Working In MLW, Praises Company’s Roster

Paul London is enjoying his new run in MLW, expressing his excitement for the company in a new interview. London spoke with Fightful for a new interview and discussed being part of the company, MLW’s impending return to Florida and more. You can see highlights below:

On working in MLW: “I have this saying where it’s like, ‘You can take the wrestler out of the ring, but you can never take the ring out of the wrestler.’ You just can’t. We were constantly looking for reasons to believe what we’re seeing is real, because we’re all marks, man, of varying degrees. We’re all marks. We want to believe what we’re seeing. So it was really just weighing that down. It was like, ‘I love this and this is so fun for me,’ and I’m so privileged and like just really grateful that people still were interested in booking me. So fast forward to the MLW offer coming back around and bless you, you know who I’m talking about but he’s in MLW and it wasn’t Court but Court had a hand in it.”

On if MSL pushed to bring him in: “Yeah, is that I was like, ‘Where’s the MJ?’ Yeah. I was like, ‘He’s a heel though. We can bend kayfabe a little.’ But, hey, man, he was relentless. He was relentless. Bless him. Because it was one of the funnest nights I’ve had in recent time just recently a couple months ago in New York City. I guess it was like a month ago even, not even a couple months ago, a month ago. But boy, I was a nervous wreck dude. ‘Cause it was just like, holy shit. Like to me, they’re right up here. They’re right at the top. They’re right up there. Now they’re kind of an underdog because in terms of money that these other [companies have], obviously WWE and AEW have their money. But I would say we’re right there because just from the talent roster alone.”

On the company’s return to Florida: “It’s phenomenal. Phenomenal. I’m extremely grateful. So it’s cool. It’s very exciting. We will get back to Florida at some point and then we’ll go to the kind of full circle. But I’m just having a time in my life and I’m just so excited. All the talent that’s there. One of my absolute favorite wrestlers in the world is Timothy Thatcher. I just I can’t say more great things about him. I could watch him. He could be the only wrestler I watch and I’m just happy with what I’m watching because I believe it.”