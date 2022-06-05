Paul London on Being Shot Down for Coaching & Producer Role with AEW

– During a recent appearance on Cafe De Rene with Renee Dupree, former WWE Superstar Paul London revealed that he had “loose” discussions with AEW last year on potentially coming on as a coach or producer for the company, but London said those plans were “shot down” very quickly.

London stated on the podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), “Last year, there had been very loose discussions between myself and [AEW], and it was more so like, ‘Hey, I would like to help. If there is a way for me to help from like a coaching standpoint or producer standpoint.'” He added on AEW, “Was shot down like, immediately. Like, ‘No, no, no, no, no. We’ve got enough coaches, got enough agents.'”