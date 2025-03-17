Paul London Weighs In On Ricky Saints Comparisons To The Rock

Paul London is a big fan of Ricky Saints and believes there’s a simple reason why people compare him to The Rock. London spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds and talked about his history with Saints, noting that he’s a fan of the NXT star.

“I love this kid,” London said. “I’ve known him since he was a teenager. Ricky Starks has the closest thing to [The Rock] type of charisma. I think that’s why people make that association. It didn’t help that Cope made that connection in a promo. I watched Ricky when he was on NWA and I was like, ‘This is ridiculous. Here’s clearly above the rest of these people in terms of charisma and personality.’ I think I even tweeted, ‘This is the next closest thing to Rock’s charisma and ability,’ but not being The Rock.”

He continued, “Ricky is his own type of street. He’s like a street cajun. I don’t know how to explain it. He’s awesome and I hope he does awesome things and he gets to blossom.”

Saints will face Ridge Holland in singles action on this week’s WWE NXT.