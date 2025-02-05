Paul London Explains How He’s Preparing For ‘Honey Trap Match’ at MLW Superfight 6

In an interview with Fightful, Paul London spoke about how he is preparing for his upcoming ‘Honey Trap Match’ at MLW Superfight 6 on Saturday. London will face Brett Ryan Gosselin in the match.

He said: “That was the thought process behind it, how can I publicly shame this idiot? I think the idea was that we can’t bring in poisonous tar gasses to Center Stage, so I thought honey would be a good annoying alternative. I don’t wait honey in this hair while I still have it. Manuka honey would be a good face routine. Nobody wants to be doused in honey. We’re not going to do Great Value from WalMart. Nothing against Great Value. If it’s up to me, I’ve been scouting honeycombs and various hives in the area. I’ve been inviting bee stings to continue my training and mental preparation. Personally, I would prefer Manuka honey because it has the most healing properties, but it’s very expensive. I’m not exactly sure what the budget is for this honey trap match. It might be one of those honey bear things that people make bongs out of. It might be one of those on the apron. I have no idea. Maybe I know everything and I just can’t say it. I know it’s going to be a sticky situation for Mr. Gosselin. One of us is going to get shamed publicly and look like a poor man’s version of the Hawks mascot.“