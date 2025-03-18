Paul London Says He’s Having a Ball in MLW

– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestling veteran Paul London discussed enjoying his time in MLW and his on-air issues with BRG. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Paul London on BRG trying to get honey banned: “He would never do that. He’s such a puss. I would love to see that. That was a fun time. That was a really fun match. That was my first and only time I’ve ever been inside of Center Stage. I had seen countless WCW productions from there, but it was really cool.”

On enjoying his time in MLW: “I’m having a ball at MLW. Oddly, my only two victories were against BRG. I need to just wrestle him all the time, I guess. I’m loving it. It’s better than McDonald’s. It’s food, folks, fun, and fights. I had to add something that would up McDonald’s. I’d love to see you ban honey BRG. Not in your wildest dreams.”