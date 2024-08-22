Paul London vs. BRG Added To MLW Summer of the Beasts

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Paul London and BRG for MLW Summer of the Beasts next week. The event happens in New York City on August 29.

MLW today announced Paul London vs. BRG at MLW Summer of the Beasts live for free on YouTube Thursday, August 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

— Grab tickets at MLWNYC.com and at Eventbrite starting at $15.

Watch MLW Summer of the Beasts live in New York City on August 29, live for free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

For the first time since May 2003 Paul London will step foot in an MLW ring next Thursday, August 29th live from New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

“The Intrepid Traveler” Paul London will journey to MLW for a highly anticipated showdown against rising star BRG.

Few in the sport of professional wrestling embody the integrity, passion, and artistry of Paul London. Hailing from Austin, TX, London is a zen master of the squared circle, known for his incredible aerial abilities that have left fans in awe for years. London is the master of the 450 splash and jaw-dropping London Star Press—moves that have cemented his legacy as one of the most fluid and thrilling fighters in the game.

London’s return to the MLW ring is a moment fans have been eagerly awaiting. Known for his fearless in-ring style, London has pushed the boundaries of what’s possible inside the ring, often leading fans to chant “please don’t die” during some of his most iconic matches. His commitment to the sport and his fans is unmatched, and his journey back to MLW is a testament to his enduring love for professional wrestling.

But will BRG be ready to face a wrestler who seems to fight as if he’s teleporting between dimensions? London’s otherworldly aerial abilities will undoubtedly test BRG’s mettle in ways he’s never experienced.

BRG, however, is not to be underestimated. An emerging force in MLW, BRG has been riding a wave of momentum, recently defeating Jake Crist last month in a hard-fought battle. Aligned with veteran Bobby Fish, BRG is a brash, outspoken upstart who isn’t afraid to bend the rules to get what he wants. In fact, many are calling BRG the dirtiest player in Major League Wrestling, and he’s not shying away from the label.

This battle at Summer of the Beasts raises a burning question: Will BRG be the one to shut down Paul London’s highly anticipated return, or will London be all in on a new chapter of his career in MLW? The stakes are high, and the outcome is anyone’s guess.

Lock in your tickets now at MLWNYC.com and see it go down Thursday, August 29 in New York City.

Summer of the Beasts live free on YouTube card starting at 7:30pm ET

Opera Cup 2024 Quarterfinals

KENTA vs. AKIRA

MLW World Tag Team Championship

CozyMAX (Satoshi Kojima & Okumura, champions) vs. CONTRA Unit (Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon)

Opera Cup 2024 Quarterfinals

Místico vs. Atlantis Jr.

MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Janai Kai (champion) vs. HANAKO

Matt Riddle vs. Matthew Justice (with Bill Alfonso)

Timothy Thatcher vs. Bobby Fish

Paul London vs. BRG

Miyu Yamashita vs. Delmi Exo

Opera Cup 2024 Quarterfinals

Alex Kane vs. Bad Dude Tito Escondido

The debut of Brock & CW Anderson

Scramble Match

Little Guido vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Nolo Kitano vs. LSG