Paul London vs. Neon Added To MLW Summer of the Beasts TV Taping

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced a Lighting Match: Paul London vs. CMLL’s Neon at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW Summer of the Beasts, from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, June 26.

This bout will be filmed for a future MLW special airing on beIN SPORTS.

After their explosive clash earlier this month at Arena México ended in a 10-minute time-limit draw, London and Neon will run it back — but this time in MLW.

A lightning match, or relámpago, is a high-octane bout with a strict 10-minute time limit, demanding speed, precision, and strategy. With their first encounter going the full distance, both London and Neon will have to pull out every trick and tactic to clinch the win before time expires in New York City.

A member of CMLL’s acclaimed Sky Team, Neon has electrified crowds across Mexico with his high-flying arsenal, joining forces with international sensations Místico and Máscara Dorada. His mix of athleticism and charisma has quickly made him one of CMLL’s fastest-rising stars.

But standing in his way is the wily unorthodox veteran Paul London. Known for his unpredictable offense, savvy ring IQ, and fearless approach, London is out to prove he can outmaneuver and outlast the youthful phenom in a sprint-style showdown that promises fireworks.

With the clock ticking and no room for error, this lightning match is set to light up MLW’s summer return to New York.

Local bell time for ticket holders is 6:55pm ET.

Summer of the BEASTS live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship

Matt Riddle vs. KENTA

Japanese idols collide!

Yuki “Kamiyu” Kamifuku vs. Wakana Uehara

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

Lightning Match:

Paul London vs. CMLL’s Neon