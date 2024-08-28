Paul London Reportedly Working Backstage At MLW

Paul London is making his MLW debut at Summer of Beasts on Thursday, and he’s reportedly working backstage as well. London is set to return to the ring for the show, which takes place in New York City, as he battles BRG. PWInsider has confirmed that London is also on board to work as a producer for the show.

London is best known for his run in WWE from 2003 through 2008, and also worked for Pro Wrestling Guerilla, Luncha Underground and TNA. He worked for TNA/Impact as a producer in 2019.

MLW Summer of Beasts will stream on their YouTube channel tomorrow starting at 7:30 PM ET .