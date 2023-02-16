wrestling / News
Paul Rudd Learns Of The Existence Of Orange Cassidy
February 16, 2023 | Posted by
Worlds are colliding. In a post on Twitter that went viral, William Mullally introduced Paul Rudd to footage of Orange Cassidy to get his reaction. Cassidy’s gimmick is based on Rudd’s character from the 2001 comedy Red Hot American Summer. His theme song, ‘Jane’ by Jefferson Starship, is also used in that movie.
As for Rudd’s reaction, he seems to enjoy knowing Cassidy exists. Cassidy, meanwhile, responded like you’d expect him to.
I have made Paul Rudd aware of @orangecassidy @TonyKhan @AEW pic.twitter.com/Lays1g5RXk
— William Mullally 🍝 (@whmullally) February 15, 2023
Whatever. https://t.co/OL5dTbl3Ic
— Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) February 16, 2023
