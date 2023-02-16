Paul Rudd Learns Of The Existence Of Orange Cassidy

Worlds are colliding. In a post on Twitter that went viral, William Mullally introduced Paul Rudd to footage of Orange Cassidy to get his reaction. Cassidy’s gimmick is based on Rudd’s character from the 2001 comedy Red Hot American Summer. His theme song, ‘Jane’ by Jefferson Starship, is also used in that movie.

As for Rudd’s reaction, he seems to enjoy knowing Cassidy exists. Cassidy, meanwhile, responded like you’d expect him to.