Paul Heyman Thinks Gable Steveson Could Become a Household Name

– In an article published by The Athletic today, Paul Heyman shared his thoughts on amateur wrestler Gable Steveson, who is currently competing in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Heyman said the following on Steveson possibly winning a gold medal in wrestling:

“Coming home with a gold medal would be a platform from which Gable Steveson could become a household name. As an entertainer, he understands that athleticism is not enough. He has to convey his message. He has to razzle-dazzle the audience in a manner that other great athletes cannot compete with. There are great boxers and UFC fighters who can’t sell a pay-per-view or a stream or a ticket, and there are those like Connor McGregor who have lost their past several fights and will still be the biggest box office attraction because they understand the entertainment aspect of it. When you merge a champion with an entertainer, you have a legendary career that also is huge box office. That’s Gable Steveson.”

Steveson previously appeared at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in the crowd, and he’s openly expressed interest in joining the WWE after the Olympics. His brother, Bobby Steveson, is currently training at the WWE Performance Center.