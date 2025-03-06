Paul Walter Hauser Says He’s Given Acting Advice To Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul Walter Hauser revealed that he’s given acting advice to WWE stars Sami Zayn and Becky Lynch in the past. Hauser currently wrestles for MLW and makes appearances for AEW.

He said: “I can sure hit up somebody like Becky Lynch, or I can hit up Marina Shafir and be like, if you want advice on acting, or you want me to watch anything, I can do that to be reciprocal in my help. I always try to offer that. No, not recently. Just like little little advice (I’ve given). Things like sending a DM or a text. And you know, Sammy Zayn is a guy I got to know a little bit through Johnny Knoxville. And if I have a question about wrestling or he has a question about acting, we’ll go to each other.”