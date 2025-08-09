wrestling / News

Paul Walter Hauser Will Provide Commentary During Tonight’s AEW Collision

August 9, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Collision Image Credit: AEW

All Elite Wrestling has announced that actor and occasional wrestler Paul Walter Hauser will be on commentary for tonight’s AEW Collision. Hauser has appeared for AEW in the past, as well as making appearances for their ROH brand. He is currently feuding with QT Marshall.

