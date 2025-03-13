– Following his recent appearance on AEW Revolution, award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser spoke to TMZ about his incident with QT Marshall during the Zero Hour pre-show. During a segment, Marshall threw a cup of liquid on Hauser.

Paul Walter Hauser said on Marshall throwing a cup of alcohol on him, “I thought it was water. Whatever I thought it was, I didn’t think it was Crown Royal or whatever. I got a little pissed off because that’s a trigger.” He added on Marshall, “I would love to kick your ass.”

He continued, “If you think you’re funny, trust me, that stunt you pulled was not funny.”It doesn’t matter that your a wrestler and I’m an actor, I can still kick your ass.” You can view a clip of the segment of Hauser and Marshall on Zero Hour below.

Hauser does have experience inside the ring, and he’s competed in wrestling before. He’s also scheduled to enter the 40-wrestler Battle Riot match next month at MLW Battle Riot VII in Los Angeles.