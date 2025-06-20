Paul Walter Hauser Discusses His Executive Producer Role in MLW, Says He’s Not Involved In ‘Day-to-Day Operations’

In an interview with The Ariel Helwani Show (via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Paul Walter Hauser discussed his role as an executive producer for Major League Wrestling, noting that he’s not involved in the ‘day-to-day operations.

Hauser made his debut for the promotion last year. The Golden Globe-winning actor has also appeared for AEW, Wrestling REVOLVER and others in the past. Back in April, he won the PROGRESS Wrestling Proteus title, defeating Simon Miller, Adam Priest, Charles Crowley and Effy. In MLW, he has defeated Tom Lawlor.

He said: “So the day-to-day operations, not so much. But my thing is I’m trying to lead us into the next iteration of it. My hope for MLW, my whole desire is, let’s get a TV deal. Let’s get some sort of streaming deal. Let’s get the library up on something, be it a FAST channel And let’s, slowly but surely, get the money to actually build up a full roster and get this thing going. And then at the same time, let’s try to put eyes on it when we can .. . and find cross promotion wherever we can. I can’t say too much because we’re still figuring stuff out, obviously. But we’ve had a couple of offers and we’ve had discussions and we’re just trying to figure out what makes the most sense for everybody. Because it’s one thing for somebody to throw you some money, it’s another to find people that understand and like the product. So, like, we’re kind of looking for somebody who actually likes wrestling and understands the product and wants to see it grow exponentially. Not get some kind of cheapo buyout just to have it up off of YouTube.“